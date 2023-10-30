Police officer, 1 other hit by vehicle in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people, including a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer, were hit by a vehicle in south Charlotte on Sunday night, Medic said.

The incident happened near the intersection of South Boulevard and Sharon Lakes Road.

Medic said the officer was not taken to the hospital, while the other person sustained serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the incident or if anyone will be charged.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

