PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police officer, 1 other hit by vehicle in south Charlotte

The incident happened near South Boulevard and Sharon Lakes Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people, including a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer, were hit by a vehicle in south Charlotte on Sunday night, Medic said.

The incident happened near the intersection of South Boulevard and Sharon Lakes Road.

Medic said the officer was not taken to the hospital, while the other person sustained serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the incident or if anyone will be charged.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: CMPD officer involved in crash in Plaza Midwood, 1 hurt

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Police: 1 killed in north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Shanquella Robinson Photo
One year later: Push for justice, calls for extradition continue in death of Shanquella Robinson
AUTODROMO HERMANOS RODRIGUEZ, MEXICO - OCTOBER 28: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 during the...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team misses out on points push in Mexico City GP
Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
A series of power outages have left more than 13,000 Concord residents in the dark, according...
Report: Power restored after more equipment failure in Concord