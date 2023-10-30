Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the child killed in a weekend crash in north Charlotte.

That crash happened at 12:47 a.m. Saturday on Brookshire Boulevard and involved three people crossing the street and a tractor-trailer, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

One of those pedestrians was Corvin Murray, 3, who was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with injuries listed as life-threatening, according to the CMPD. Another child was also taken to the hospital with no injuries, officers said.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Investigators said the three pedestrians were walking across Brookshire Boulevard in a crosswalk when two of them were hit by the tractor-trailer.

The Freightliner had a solid green light while it was heading south on Brookshire Boulevard, while the pedestrians had a solid red hand displayed on the pedestrian crossing light, according to the CMPD.

Speed is not suspected to be a factor in the crash and the truck driver was found not to be impaired at the time, police said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.