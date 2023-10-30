Panthers legends Muhammad, Peppers inducted into Hall of Honor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two franchise legends were inducted into the Carolina Panthers’ Hall of Honor on Sunday as the team defeated the Houston Texans in a battle of star rookie quarterbacks.

Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad and defensive end Julius Peppers were given the franchise’s greatest honor at halftime of the game, more than two decades after they were drafted.

The two remain among the most respected and beloved players in franchise history, and join Mike McCormack, Sam Mills, Wesley Walls, Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross and Steve Smith Sr. atop Bank of America Stadium.

Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers are inducted into the #Panthers Hall of Honor. https://t.co/ADA3A7P6aX — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 29, 2023

Both Peppers and Muhammad were key players in Carolina’s run to Super Bowl XXXVIII against New England. During that game, Muhammad caught the longest touchdown pass in Super Bowl history on an 85-yard strike from Delhomme to take a fourth-quarter lead.

Each had two stints with the team after being drafted by them, and made contributions both times.

Now 14 years after his retirement, Muhammad ranks second in franchise history in receiving touchdowns, yards and receptions. He earned first-team All Pro honors in 2004 when he had more than 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns, both of which led the league.

Peppers, meanwhile, finished his career as one of the greatest pass-rushers of all time. His 159.5 career sacks rank fourth in NFL history and he was named to both the All-2000s and All-2010s teams, retiring as a three-time first-team All Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler. He remains the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks and forced fumbles.

“I spoke last night at a dinner about going around to different stadiums, and looking up at the bowl and seeing if I recognized any of the names and dreaming about one day seeing my name up there,” Peppers said during the halftime ceremony.

After Sunday, Peppers won’t have to dream about seeing his name above the field in Charlotte. It will just be there.

Both players expressed gratitude to the Teppers for their inductions and they were treated with video montages just prior to their names being unveiled atop the stadium.

Muhammad finished his speech with a short phrase, much to the applause of the fans: “It’s always finer in Carolina.”

The Panthers did right by their two legends, rallying from a halftime deficit to win on a last-second field goal behind Bryce Young and the right leg of Eddy Piñeiro.

