One year later: Push for justice, calls for extradition continue in death of Shanquella Robinson

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been one year since Shanquella Robinson was found dead in Mexico, just a day after arriving in the country with six other people.

For her family, that’s 365 days of pushing for justice in her mysterious death.

“I’ve always told the family from the beginning, you know, this is a marathon, not a sprint,” said family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson (no relation to the Robinson family).

The Charlotte-native was found dead in Cabo, Mexico, on Oct. 29, 2022.

Her parents told WBTV last year, they were initially told by those on the trip that Shanquella died of alcohol poisoning.

”We received an autopsy report on Thursday and it said her neck had been broken and spinal cord was cracked, so that took it to a whole another level,” Bernard and Sallamondra Robinson, Shanquella’s parents, told WBTV in November of 2022.

In the weeks that followed Shanquella Robinson’s death, there were rallies -- from Charlotte to Washington, D.C. -- all pushing for someone to be held responsible.

In April, the FBI announced no charges would be filed. In their statement announcing no U.S. charges, United States Attorney Dena King and the FBI said there was not enough evidence of wrongdoing to issue criminal charges in this case.

One year later, what is next in the family’s push for justice?

“Justice in this case looks like the person who Mexico has already named as responsible for Shanquella’s death to begin their extradition proceedings,” Sue-Ann Robinson said. “So, once the State Department approves the documents and the investigation is completed by Mexico we will all see a very public extradition proceeding in federal court.”

Shanquella Robinson’s family has also been represented by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Sunday, he posted a statement on social media, saying, ‘today is a reminder we can’t stop until justice is served.”

“The main timeline we’re focused on right now is Shanquella’s birthday, because we’re hoping to be deeper into our process in terms of the administration at that point,” Sue-Ann Robinson said. “And we’re focusing on if that by her birthday, we should have more information, we should have more transparency as to why the FBI seems to be playing a game by publicly announcing that the case is closed, but also advising in writing that the case is still open.”

In a statement to WBTV, the FBI said, “As previously shared in April 2023, the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution. As in any case, we are prepared to review and examine new information related to the investigation should it become available.”

Sue-Ann Robinson says a civil suit against the six friends on the trip is possible.

“There are people who have more information about what occurred and they’re not being forthcoming with that information. So, a civil lawsuit would obviously involve discovery and the ability to obtain statements and things like that,” she said.

She also says they will continue to pressure the federal government to move forward with an extradition process.

“As one of my greatest people that I look up to, Martin Luther King Jr., said the arc of the universe is long but it always bends towards justice, so we just have to keep working every day for justice for Shanquella Robinson,” she said.

