‘Obsessed about getting better’: Reich focused on growth after Panthers first win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Panthers secured their first victory of the 2023 season Sunday, defeating the Texans 15-13 after a game-winning field goal by kicker Eddy Pineiro.

In Monday’s press conference, head coach Frank Reich elaborated on the importance of growth going forward.

“Be the same guy. The mindset is, ‘Have an obsession to get better,’” Reich said. “Coaches and players have to be obsessed with getting better.”

Frank Reich speaks to the media https://t.co/eugbYcCc7A — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 30, 2023

Carolina did not turn the ball over against Houston, had 224 yards of total offense, and only had three penalties for 20 yards. Reich believes the team continues to blossom, crediting those statistics as proof.

“We’ve made strides. I think you can see it on offense -- fewer penalties -- fewer turnovers,” Reich said. “I think the execution is getting better and better. We still have to eliminate mental errors that are hurting us.”

RELATED: Young beats Stroud as Panthers claim first victory of season over Texans

Reich, like much of his career, was in control of offensive playcalling until this week. Naturally, Reich was asked how he felt that Thomas Brown took full offensive playcalling responsibility for the first time this season.

“It was hard. But I was proud of myself in this: that I wasn’t questioning calls,” Reich chuckled. “I really felt confident in the way he [Brown] was callin’ it. It was a good feeling.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.