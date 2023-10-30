PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mecklenburg Co. Judge approves temporary return to paper amid widespread eCourts outage

Mecklenburg County courthouse
By Naomi Kowles
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch approved a temporary return to paper processes late Sunday evening amid a mass outage of the new digital case system rolled out in the county three weeks ago.

According to a message from Judge Trosch to attorneys on Sunday evening, shared with WBTV by multiple sources, outages from both eWarrants and Odyssey (two software that are part of the eCourts package) were causing significant delays in completing processes at the jail.

RELATED: Wrongfully in jail: eCourts issues mount in Mecklenburg County

The help desk had been unable to provide a workaround at the time the message was sent, and magistrates were unable to complete criminal processes in eWarrants.

“I cannot get any indication of service resolution or timeline,” Judge Trosch wrote. “I have approved transitioning to paper processes until service is restored.”

Sources told WBTV that as of a little after 8am Monday morning, troubleshooting was still ongoing.

The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Court, responsible for the eCourts launch, had not responded for a request to comment as of time of publishing. WBTV has also reached out to Tyler Technologies, the company that created the software.

RELATED: Chaos and controversy precede eCourts launch in Mecklenburg County

The outage comes as both Tyler Technologies and the AOC have come under fire after numerous issues, delays, and a class action lawsuit coming from the pilot launch of eCourts in four counties in February.

In a statement, the Mecklenburg County district attorney Spencer Merriweather said they’d been made aware of the difficulties last night.

“We’re doing our best to coordinate with our court partners to mitigate whatever impacts may occur,” a spokesperson said.

This coverage will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

