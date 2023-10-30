Man accused of shooting 3, killing 2 at Charlotte gas station due in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of shooting three people, two fatally, at a north Charlotte gas station last week will appear in court on Monday.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night, and has since left both Jadarius McCullough and Quaveon Robinson dead.

Jaylin Johnson, the suspect in the case, was arrested on Friday in Kannapolis by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

After the second victim died, some of the charges against Johnson could be upgraded.

Following his arrest, he was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Police said Johnson got into an argument with someone inside the Shell gas station on Beatties Ford Road, just off I-85, shortly before midnight last Tuesday. Investigators said Johnson pulled out a pistol and began firing, hitting three people.

McCullough died at the scene, while Robinson died three days later. A third man shot is expected to survive.

Police said Johnson did not know any of the men he is accused of shooting.

Johnson will appear in court at 10 a.m. Check back for updates following his appearance.

