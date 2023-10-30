PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
LOOK: Hornets unveil new NBA In-Season Tournament court

The court is a deep teal color with gold accents.
The court is a deep teal color with gold accents.
The court is a deep teal color with gold accents.(Courtesy: Charlotte Hornets)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hornets unveiled their new court Monday, which will be used exclusively during the new NBA In-Season Tournament.

Charlotte will play two home games for the ‘Group Play’ stage, hosting the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and the new-look Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Nov. 17. Barring the results of those games, the Hornets could have another home game on Dec. 4 or 5 if they advance to the ‘Knockout Rounds.’

The court is a deep teal color with gold accents, except for the free-throw lanes, which are mint, running the full court’s length.

More design highlights include:

  • A deep teal and gold version of the partial primary logo at center court, overlaying the NBA Cup trophy
  • A design of the top portion of the NBA Cup trophy within the free-throw lanes
  • A “Charlotte” wordmark on each baseline in the quadrant away from the team benches
  • The phrase “The Hive is Alive” in gold on the apron at center court
  • A Spectrum Center logo outside each three-point line
  • A Novant Health logo on the apron in front of each bench

The Washington Wizards and New York Knicks are the other teams in Charlotte’s group; they’ll play in road games Nov. 10 and Nov. 28.

PANTHERS: Young beats Stroud as Panthers claim first victory of season over Texans

For more information about how the inaugural In-Season Tournament works, click here.

