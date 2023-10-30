A history of horror films in Wilmington

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One film industry professional says Wilmington became a hotspot for horror starting with the Steven King movies that were filmed here in the 80s.(WECT only)
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s film industry has grown into a powerhouse over the past few decades.

The film that started it all was “Firestarter,” which starred a young Drew Barrymore.

A host of other Stephen King films would follow through the 1980s, including “Maximum Overdrive” in 1986.

The city continued to provide plenty of terror in the 1990s as well.

Brandon Lee’s “The Crow” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which would spawn countless sequels were also filmed here.

Years later, horror blockbuster “The Conjuring” came to town.

Rick Pour has worked in the film industry for 30 years and says there’s a reason productions come here for scares.

“Recently we saw a resurgence of horror movies coming through. I think that’s cause we have a small town feel, great crews and a lot of talent here,” Pour said.

Some of those recent movies include installments in two of the biggest franchises in horror, “Halloween” and “Scream.”

“Halloween Kills” and the 2022 “Scream” were filmed in and around the Port City.

Behind the scenes, Pour says the industry is returning to how it used to film horror movies, connecting the old to the new.

“Even like, blood spurting out of somebody was being done digitally. And now, it’s back to us pumping blood out of a syringe, as simple as that. It’s really fun to see a resurgence of something I loved as a kid,” Pour said.

Filming is on hold now as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, however, the hope is once the cameras start rolling again, the next scary movie will be filming in Wilmington, adding to the city’s long history of horror.

