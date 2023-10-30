PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Grants available to provide students with free breakfast at schools

Districts can apply for a $50,000 grant to pay for free breakfast programs.
The U.S. Department of Education uses a formula to determine which schools qualify for meal assistance programs.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A healthy breakfast is important for kids when it comes to starting the day. It helps them focus and it can lead to better attendance. As a result, new money will be available for schools to provide free breakfast.

Some districts offer free breakfast to schools under the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP.

The U.S. Department of Education uses a formula to determine which schools qualify. This year, 111 Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools did, and students there got free breakfast and lunch.

“There have been plenty of studies that have shown that kids who eat breakfast at school have better attendance, they do better on standardized tests, and they do better overall academically,” Katie Dawkins of the NC Alliance of Health said.

Starting this Wednesday, school districts can apply for a $50,000 grant to pay for programs like “Breakfast in the Classroom” or “Breakfast Grab and Go Meals.”

Schools participating in the CEP program for the first time this year will get first dibs on the grants.

During the pandemic, the federal government provided money for states to distribute for free meals, but that has since stopped.

The total funding is $1.4 million. WBTV is reaching out to districts in and around Charlotte to see they plan to apply.

