Founder’s Feast brings together the QC’s most talented chefs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There is no shortage of amazing restaurants and cuisine all around Charlotte.

QC Life aims to bring to light the many talented chefs and restaurants situated around the Queen City. But on Nov. 8, there will be an event that brings some of the city’s most talented chefs together.

The Founders Feast will take place Nov 8. at the Trolley Barn Fermentory & Food Hall. The event will begin at 5 p.m., with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. The event celebrates the chefs who have paved the way for Charlotte to become the food city it is today.

The feast will consist of over a dozen meals and appetizers created by some of Charlotte’s best chefs.

Tickets for the event are $225 and can be bought here.

Kristen Wile, editor of Unpretentious Palate, joined the QC Life studio to talk about the event.

