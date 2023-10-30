PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Final day of warm weather arrives ahead of dramatic cooldown

Highs will go from the 80s on Monday to the 50s on Tuesday.
Monday will be the final day of the unseasonably warm weather, with highs in the 80s.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a stretch of some warm fall weather, a drastic temperature shift is on the way, along with a chance for some showers.

Monday will be the final day of the unseasonably warm weather, with highs in the 80s, potentially breaking the record of 84.

On Tuesday, a cold front will arrive, bringing a chance for rain and some much cooler temperatures. Highs are expected to only reach the 50s.

Cooler temperatures will stick around through the end of the workweek, with temperatures rebounding to the 60s by Friday. Forecast highs Wednesday and Thursday remain in the 50s.

First Alert Days have been issued for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to the dramatic temperature change.

By the weekend though, things look to be nicer, with highs in the 70s and lots of sunshine.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

