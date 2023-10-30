PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
FBI: Hunters discover human remains in Pisgah National Forest

The FBI is leading the investigation, as the remains were found on federally owned land.
Shot of police lights.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Human remains were found in a remote area of the Pisgah National Forest over the weekend, the FBI announced.

Hunters found the remains on Saturday in the area off Stackhouse Road in Marshall and notified the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, who contacted the FBI, a news release stated.

Agents and deputies hiked to the remote area and secured the scene. The FBI is leading the investigation, as the remains were found on federally owned land, the release stated.

The remains will be sent to the FBI lab at Quantico, Va. It is too early in the investigation to know the identity of the person or their cause of death, a news release stated.

There were questions as to whether the discovery could be tied to the case of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari.

Madalina Cojocari’s mother was possibly seen in Madison County at one point. According to a source, there is currently nothing to indicate the remains are those of the missing girl.

Madalina was last seen by the public on Nov. 21, 2022, and wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 15. Her mother and stepfather, Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, were arrested two days later for failing to report her missing.

She weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

