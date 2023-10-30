PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County

Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.(Courtesy: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after deputies seized over 48 pounds of meth and nearly five pounds of heroin in Cleveland County Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Javier Romero, 41, and Nicolas Castro, 35, were placed in the Cleveland County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond and charged with the following:

  • Two Counts Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Two Counts Trafficking Heroin

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on Highway 74 at the Shelby Road intersection in Kings Mountain.

During the stop, authorities say they found 48.05 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.75 pounds of heroin, which hold an estimated street value of $400,000, according to deputies.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to make drug investigations a high priority,” Sheriff Alan Norman said. “Statistics have shown for years that drug use leads to other crimes, in particular breaking and entering and larcenies, where users must steal to fund their habit.”

