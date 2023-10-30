PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Couple faces dozens of charges of animal cruelty and child abuse, 45 animals seized from home


Deputies and Animal Services officers take Justin Lee Smith and Madison Danielle Clontz to jail after they were charged.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged following a raid on their home by Rowan County Animal Services and the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Lee Smith and Madison Danielle Clontz turned themselves in at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. They were taken to the jail at approximately 10:45, each with 45 felony counts of cruelty to animals and three counts of child abuse.

A spokesperson for the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said that the Department of Social Services had been investigating the two for child abuse before the seizure of the animals.

The property on Morlan Park Road was raided on Thursday. Deputies and Animal Services officers executed a warrant. They found dozens of animals, including dogs, cats, pigs, snakes, turtles, goats, chickens and more.

Many of the animals were described as being in very poor condition. Forty-five animals were taken from the home and are being cared for now, according to officials.

When asked how they would describe the living conditions for the animals in their care, neither Smith nor Clontz offered a reply.

