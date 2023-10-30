PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon Delivery driver

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeless man was arrested after attempting to rape an Amazon Delivery driver in a Charlotte Whole Foods, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The attack happened around 4 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of East Brooklyn Village Avenue, police reports confirm.

Samari Wright allegedly followed a woman into the bathroom of Whole Foods and began to assault her. The police report lists an axe/hatchet as the weapon used.

The woman was treated for minor injuries.

He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, interfering with emergency communications, injury to personal property, and resisting public officer, in addition to charges related to the kidnapping, assault, and attempted rape.

Wright’s first appearance before a judge took place Monday. He was placed under a $50,000 bond.

