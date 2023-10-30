PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte woman takes home $1M Powerball prize

Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.(Courtesy: NC Education Lottery)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman took home $1,000,000 Monday after she took a chance on a Powerball ticket.

Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza. Her ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls during the Oct. 21 drawing.

CUTE: Atrium Health NICU babies dress for Halloween

She claimed her prize from lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after taxes, took home $712,501.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming

Latest News

The parking rates will increase in November.
Drive-up parking rates at CLT Airport to increase starting in November
Passengers are encouraged to reserve a parking spot at parkCLT.com or on the CLT Airport app to...
Drive-up parking rates at CLT Airport to increase starting in November
The sign was posted on the doors at O'Charley's in the last few days.
4 national chain restaurants close their doors in Salisbury
Rickey Gunthrope told his relative he’d buy him a car if he won any money.
‘Am I awake?’ Salisbury uncle cans $200K jackpot, plans to buy car for nephew