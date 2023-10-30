Attorneys: Dozens in Mecklenburg Co. impacted by eCourts, delayed jail releases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several new plaintiffs are alleging they were wrongfully detained because of a new digital court case system in North Carolina, according to new court filings in a class action lawsuit.

Attorneys behind the lawsuit also alleged Monday in a press release that the eCourts launch in Mecklenburg County this month has resulted in more than five dozen people being detained after they should have been released from jail.

The announcement comes after WBTV reported Friday on a person who was held for several days in the Mecklenburg County detention center because his attorney experienced delays in obtaining his release.

When reached for comment about the additions to the class action lawsuit, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts said they could not comment on a legal matter.

On issues related to eWarrants as well as functions within the software impacting jail releases, the AOC said Friday that task queues were "working as intended" and that eWarrants was "processing appropriately."

Lawyers representing plaintiffs impacted by the eCourts transition released a new statement Monday alleging numerous issues with warrants and release delays, including people being arrested multiple times on the same warrant despite it being canceled by a judge.

In the case of 66 people identified by the attorney group, jail releases have been delayed – at times up to three or four days.

“The proof is in the pudding,” attorney Zack Ezor said in an interview. “Frankly, it surprises me that [the AOC] continue to push back so hard. We’re getting this information, especially in Mecklenburg County, from people who are on the ground and dealing with this.”

Judge sounded alarm on ‘defect’ in mid-October

WBTV obtained a letter that Mecklenburg County court’s chief district judge Elizabeth Trosch wrote on October 17, sounding the alarm internally on what she called a “defect” in two parts of the software communicating with each other.

That issue was leading to issues in releasing people from jail; in the letter, Judge Trosch outlined a workaround for the court system to implement instead.

When the AOC was asked to clarify why they told WBTV that the software was “working as intended” on Friday despite this email released internally more than a week ago, a spokesperson said it was about a different part of the software than WBTV asked about on Friday.

“The email you provided from Judge Trosch is not about task queues that deliver documents to judicial officials, it is about data integrations, a wholly separate function of the software,” AOC spokesperson Graham Wilson said.

Attorneys using the software every day pushed back on how the AOC has characterized the rollout in public statements.

“That sounds like PR talk. They’re trying to portray this image that everything’s going fine, and the reality is they can get away with it because very few people understand the way the courts work,” defense attorney Tim Emry told WBTV on Monday.

Many of the issues mirror challenges in the four counties where eCourts rolled out in February, cases that form the basis for the ongoing lawsuit.

RELATED: Chaos and controversy precede eCourts launch in Mecklenburg County

