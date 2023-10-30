PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Atrium Health NICU babies dress for Halloween

The babies are celebrating their first spooky day in style.
Levine Children's celebrates Halloween with a lot of cuteness.
Levine Children's celebrates Halloween with a lot of cuteness.(Courtesy: Atrium Health Levine Children's)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day early, but it was too cute to wait!

Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital sent pictures of its NICU babies and the facility dog, Sprout, dressed up for Halloween. The babies are celebrating their first spooky day in style.

One was dressed as the Very Hungry Caterpillar, and another as an M&M. Other costumes included Dorthy from the Wizard of Oz and a lion. Meanwhile, Sprout did the ghost trend.

“A huge thanks to the dedication of our amazing teammates who dress these patients up to give our families these special moments, as well as Preemies of the Carolinas for the donation of these super sweet costumes,” a spokesperson wrote.

