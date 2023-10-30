Alex Murdaugh officially files for new trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County clerk of court “betrayed her oath of office for money and fame,” attorneys for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh said while asking for a new trial for their client.

In a motion filed Friday, attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin reasserted accusations that Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill tampered with the jury to secure media appearances and a book deal they said wouldn’t have happened without a guilty verdict.

A jury convicted Murdaugh in March in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their son, Paul Murdaugh.

The South Carolina Court of Appeals on Oct. 17 granted the defense’s motion to suspend the appeal of Murdaugh’s conviction to allow him to seek a new trial.

In court documents, the defense accuses Hill of entering the jury room often after the defense began their case.

“Ms. Hill told jurors, ‘Y’all are going to hear things that will throw you all off. Don’t let this distract you or mislead you,’” court documents state.

The defense also alleges Hill and the jury foreperson had private conversations.

Another juror, who was removed, was accused by Hill of having drinks with her ex-husband while conveying her opinions on the trial, court documents state.

Harpootlian and Griffin are asking for a full evidentiary hearing to present their case for a new trial.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the allegations raised by the defense.

