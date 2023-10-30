2 die in fiery weekend crash in Hickory, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Excessive speed was a factor in a fiery crash that killed two men in Hickory on Sunday, police said.

A Dodge Challenger, driven by James Sigmon, 27, was heading down 14th Street SW around 2:20 a.m. when it ran off the road, hit a tree and then caught fire, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Sigmon was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. A passenger, Jared Turpin, 26, was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later, according to the HPD.

Both men were from Hickory.

Hickory Police continue to investigate to determine the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 828-328-5551.

