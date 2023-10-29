Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted on violent criminal charges in Durham was arrested on Friday after a pursuit with deputies in Rowan Co.

According to the report, deputies were on northbound I-85 in Rowan County on Friday morning. A deputy stopped a vehicle for a registration violation.

When the deputy began to approach the vehicle, the driver sped off, continuing north on I-85. Deputies say the chase continued to Thomasville where tire deflation devices were used to slow the vehicle.

After the car pulled over, deputies say the driver jumped and ran, but was apprehended by officers after a brief foot pursuit.

Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, of Manson, NC, was arrested. Deputies then discovered he had a felony warrant for assault by strangulation and three other orders for arrest and two probation violations.

Strudwick was charged with assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, marijuana possession, resist, obstruct, delay, probation violation, interfering with emergency communications, felony flee to elude arrest, failure to stop for lights and sirens, and failure to maintain lane control.

With all of our charges as well the total bond is $145,000.

