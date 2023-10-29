PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Union, Mecklenburg sheriff’s offices host trunk or treat events

Spooky and fun characters attended both events.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -On Saturday, deputies in Union and Mecklenburg counties provided a safe and fun alternative to the standard trick-or-treating.

Union County Sheriff’s Office hosted its first trunk-or-treat, while Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its third.

Deputies say events like these are important for them to get out in the community and build relationships with people.

“It’s a huge aspect of our success in Union County the people know they can trust law enforcement and we want the people to introduce their kids to us, children and teenagers. We don’t want the first time a child or teenager or adult in our county interact with an officer when they call 911,” shared Lieutenant James Maye with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Garry McFadden said it’s important to make sure families see deputies and their presence during this holiday to make children feel safer.

“We are the bridge builders. We think we’ve done a great job to be out in the community and show humanity and hope they see humanity in us,” said McFadden.

Having the trunk-or-treat eases the fear of trick-or-treating for parents like Carmen Randall.

“I just want to say thank you to the sheriff’s office for hosting this. As a parent, I say it’s really great that they’ve given these kids an opportunity to be out here in a safe environment,” said Randall.

With Halloween approaching, a word of advice from deputies is to always inspect your child’s candy.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

