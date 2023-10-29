Report: Power restored after more equipment failure in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A series of power outages have left more than 13,000 Concord residents in the dark Sunday morning for multiple hours, according to the city’s website.

By 10 a.m. Sunday, 54 total outages had been reported, affecting 13,361 people.

According to a timeline provided by the city, the outages started before 7 a.m.

Power was restored shortly before 11 a.m.

A representative with the city said the outage was caused by a piece of equipment that failed.

