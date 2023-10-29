PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Report: Power restored after more equipment failure in Concord

By 10 a.m. Sunday, 54 total outages had been reported.
A series of power outages have left more than 13,000 Concord residents in the dark, according...
A series of power outages have left more than 13,000 Concord residents in the dark, according to the city’s website.(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A series of power outages have left more than 13,000 Concord residents in the dark Sunday morning for multiple hours, according to the city’s website.

By 10 a.m. Sunday, 54 total outages had been reported, affecting 13,361 people.

According to a timeline provided by the city, the outages started before 7 a.m.

Power was restored shortly before 11 a.m.

A representative with the city said the outage was caused by a piece of equipment that failed.

Get the latest updates sent to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
1 person killed, 1 person hurt after crash on Brookshire Fwy & Mt. Holly Huntersville Rd
Medic: Multiple pedestrians killed in overnight crashes
Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
One of the city’s partnering organizations, DreamKey Partners, is helping open the Sugaree...
New affordable apartment complex to open in northeast Charlotte
Kenny Walker was arrested without incident Saturday.
Deputies: Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Catawba Co.

Latest News

An armed, barricaded person near a Concord subdivision has police asking the community to stay...
Concord police responding to armed, barricaded person
Union and Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office host Trunk or Treat events
Union, Mecklenburg sheriff’s offices host trunk or treat events
1 person killed, 1 person hurt after crash on Brookshire Fwy & Mt. Holly Huntersville Rd
Medic: Multiple pedestrians killed in overnight crashes
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Police: 1 killed in north Charlotte neighborhood shooting