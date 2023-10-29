Police: 1 killed in north Charlotte neighborhood shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating after one person was found dead early Sunday morning at a home in north Charlotte.

Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to an assault call off the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a neighborhood just off Old Statesville and Gibbon roads. When they arrived, they found one person had been shot and died at the scene.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened. There is no word yet on whether any arrests have been made, and the person’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Tisdale is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

