Gem Theatre in Kannapolis seeking public help for renovation

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - For over 75 years the Gem Theatre has been the star of downtown Kannapolis. From movie premieres to special dates, from engagement proposals to wedding ceremonies the Gem Theatre has been an iconic structure and place of history for the City and its residents.

In 2015 the City of Kannapolis acquired the theatre and began the process of refurbishing the marquee, and essential elements such as the roof, heating and air conditioning and restrooms.

Now, it’s time to give the interior of the theatre a facelift. The seats, projector, screen, curtains, and historic plaster motifs need repair and/or replacement. This phase of renovations is expected to cost approximately $1.2 million. The renovations will begin in January 2024 and should be completed within four months.

The City of Kannapolis says that you can share your love of the Gem Theatre by sponsoring a new seat, purchasing one of the vintage seats or purchasing a marquee brick. Sponsoring a new seat is $275 and sponsoring a brick is $125. Purchasing a pair of the current vintage seats in the theatre is $100. You can also sponsor all three items for $500. Corporate sponsorship packages of $500-$10,000 are also available.

The bricks will be installed in the sidewalk in front of the Gem Theatre marquee. As a sponsor of a seat a plaque with your name will be installed on a seat which will be randomly installed in the Gem.

“When we began the revitalization project the most often asked question was, ‘Would the Gem Theatre be preserved?’ The City Council’s support for restoring and preserving the theatre continues with this next phased of renovations. We know people love the theatre and this is a way everyone can become involved. We hope you will support this fundraising campaign,” commented Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant.

Only 500 bricks will be sold and there are only 700 seats available for sponsorship.

For more information and to participate in the fundraising campaign visit: www.kannapolisnc.gov/thegemtheatre.

