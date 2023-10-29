PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Concord police responding to armed, barricaded person

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An armed, barricaded person near a Concord subdivision has police asking the community to stay away.

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around the Freedom Acres subdivision, which is located off Weddington Road.

In the meantime, police ask that the public stay away from the area.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

