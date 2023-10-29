Concord police responding to armed, barricaded person

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An armed, barricaded person near a Concord subdivision has police asking the community to stay away.

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around the Freedom Acres subdivision, which is located off Weddington Road.

CPD Officers are in the area of Freedom Acres subdivision dealing with armed barricaded subject, please stay away from the area. / JCT pic.twitter.com/ArB8ERu0Wg — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) October 29, 2023

In the meantime, police ask that the public stay away from the area.

