Catawba College to host climate change authority Andrew Jones November 2

Drew Jones is Co-Founder and Executive Director of Climate Interactive, the climate change think tank that created the user-friendly climate simulations used by thousands of climate analysts around the world.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Andrew “Drew” Jones will be at Catawba College on November 2nd to host a workshop for campus and community members using a climate simulator.

The Grounded Hope: Modeling Climate Change Options workshop will begin at 6:30 pm in the Center for the Environment, room 309. This event is free and open to the public.

In this interactive session, attendees will get the chance to use the En-Roads Global Climate simulator to test a wide range of climate solutions, from clean energy to nature-based solutions to carbon removal. En-Roads is a freely available online climate change policy simulation model that allows policymakers, educators, businesses, the media, and the public to explore dynamics in energy supply, land use, transportation, carbon removal, and more.

Jones is a Co-Founder and Executive Director of Climate Interactive and a Research Affiliate at MIT Sloan. He is an expert on international climate and energy issues. Trained in system dynamics modeling at Dartmouth College and through a MS at MIT, Jones has worked at Rocky Mountain Institute and served dozens of clients ranging from the CDC to Harley-Davidson Motor Company. Jones co-accepted the System Dynamics Society’s award for the best real-world application of modeling. He won Dartmouth College’s Ray W. Smith Award for the most significant contribution to the status of the College. He and his team at Ci and MIT have engaged 128 Members of the US

Congress before the passage of the IRA bill and have also worked closely with HSBC, Macquarie, and other firms.

