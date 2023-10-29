PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Big plays from Concepcion, Wilson lift Wolfpack past Clemson, 24-17

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes the ball as North Carolina State linebacker Jaylon...
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes the ball as North Carolina State linebacker Jaylon Scott (2), defensive tackle Davin Vann (1), and defensive lineman Red Hibbler (47) close in during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — KC Concepcion caught two touchdown passes, including a 72-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter and Payton Wilson returned an interception 15 yards for a score in North Carolina State’s 24-17 win over Clemson on Saturday, sending the Tigers to their second straight loss.

MJ Morris threw both touchdown passes, completing 11 of 20 throws for 138 yards for the Wolfpack (5-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference),

Concepcion finished with 134 yards of total offense.

Phil Mafah scored on a pair of 1-yard runs for Clemson (4-4, 2-4). The Tigers, the preseason No. 9 team nationally and defending ACC champions, will enter November in the bottom half of the conference standings.

On its final possession, Clemson reached the N.C. State 48 before stalling with a sack and an incomplete fourth-down pass.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was 33-for-50 for 263 yards and two interceptions.

Wilson grabbed a Klubnik pass deflected by teammate Devin Betty and dove into the end zone on the left side to complete the pick-six and give the Wolfpack its first touchdown in more than 27 minutes of game action.

Later in the third quarter, Concepcion raced 72 yards for a touchdown reception as the Wolfpack built a 24-7 lead.

Concepcion accounted for 59 of the 60 yards on the game’s first scoring drive, breaking off a 50-yard run that set up his 9-yard touchdown catch.

The Tigers had four first-quarter possessions, ending in three punts and an interception.

Clemson had only 32 rushing yards prior to Mafah’s 41-yard run that set up Jonathan Weitz’s 19-yard field goal at the 6:57 mark.

SHIPLEY GOES OUT

Clemson running back Will Shipley was injured about midway through the second quarter when he was stopped at the 1-yard line at the end of an 11-yard reception. He didn’t return with an apparent upper-body injury.

Shipley was fifth in ACC rushing with 494 yards entering the game. He posted 21 yards on six carries Saturday.

FOOT NOTES

Clemson’s offense was out of sorts at times. The Tigers were charted with 51 passing plays and 30 rushes. … Clemson has lost in its last two visits to Raleigh. The Wolfpack won for just the second time in the last 11 meetings overall.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: The Tigers trailed for the game’s final 52 minutes, with inconsistent offense cutting off any source of momentum. Clemson finished the road portion of its ACC slate with a 1-3 record in those games.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack scored two touchdowns on offense after going without reaching the end zone in its previous game against Duke, so that was a sign of progress. The defense carried a heavy load and showed that it was up to the task.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Saturday home vs. No. 14 Notre Dame

N.C. State: Saturday home vs. Miami

