Salisbury topples North Rowan 55-14 to capture Central Carolina Conference title

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a conference championship game to wrap up the regular season, Salisbury extended its winning streak over North Rowan from four games to five with a 55-14 win that sealed the 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference championship.

With the win, Salisbury also takes a perfect 10-0 record into its first-round playoff matchup at home next week. North Rowan finishes 8-2 and will await their playoff destiny Saturday when the NCHSAA brackets are released.

