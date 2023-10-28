PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury topples North Rowan 55-14 to capture Central Carolina Conference title

In a conference championship game to wrap up the regular season, Salisbury extended its winning streak over North Rowan from four games to five with a 55-14 win that sealed the 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference championship.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
With the win, Salisbury also takes a perfect 10-0 record into its first-round playoff matchup at home next week. North Rowan finishes 8-2 and will await their playoff destiny Saturday when the NCHSAA brackets are released.

