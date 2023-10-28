“Quadrille” light display in uptown Charlotte coming down this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big light up art display in uptown Charlotte is coming down.

If you’ve ever driven along Interstate 277 near Bank of America Stadium at night, you’ve seen the neon “Quadrille” light display.

The 80 foot sculpture hangs on the side of the old Duke Energy building and changes colors. Duke Energy first fastened the sculpture by Michael Hayden to the Brooklyn Village Avenue side of the 526 S. Church St. building near Bank of America Stadium in 1996 — just before the Carolina Panthers’ first regular season game.

Hayden is best known for the “Sky’s The Limit” light display in Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The sculpture, which routinely synced to goals and touchdowns made in Bank of America Stadium, will be put in storage until Duke Energy can find a new home for it.

Crews plan to take it down starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and Brooklyn Village Avenue will be closed.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.