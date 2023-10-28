Myers Park claims So Meck conference championship, beating South Meck 32-31

After an 0-3 start to the season, the Myers Park Mustangs rallied to win their final seven games and capture a So Meck 4A conference title with a thrilling one-

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After an 0-3 start to the season, the Myers Park Mustangs rallied to win their final seven games and capture a So Meck 4A conference title with a thrilling one-point win over South Meck in the regular season finale.

Myers Park (7-3, 5-0) will set its sights on the playoffs as a conference champ, while South Meck (3-2, 3-7) will likely miss out on the postseason despite a 3rd-place finish in the conference.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.