Mooresville tops Lake Norman 34-7 to claim back-to-back Greater Metro 4A Conference titles

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a battle of unbeaten cross-town rivals, Mooresville came out on top with a 34-7 win over Lake Norman in the regular season finale.

The win gives the Blue Devils an undefeated 10-0 season and their second-straight Greater Metro 4A conference championship.

The loss for the Wildcats is their first of the season as they await their postseason seeding on Saturday.

