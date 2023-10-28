PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: Multiple pedestrians killed in overnight crashes

The two were reported around six hours aparts.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple deadly car crashes involving pedestrians were reported in Charlotte early Saturday morning.

The first happened after 1 a.m. on Brookshire Freeway, close to Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

According to Medic, one person died at the scene and another was taken to an area hospital.

Another deadly crash happened before 7 a.m. on Interstate 85 North just after Exit 33.

One person was killed.

WBTV is working to learn more information about both crashes. Get the latest updates on breaking news sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

