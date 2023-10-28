Medic: Multiple pedestrians killed in overnight crashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple deadly car crashes involving pedestrians were reported in Charlotte early Saturday morning.

The first happened after 1 a.m. on Brookshire Freeway, close to Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

According to Medic, one person died at the scene and another was taken to an area hospital.

Another deadly crash happened before 7 a.m. on Interstate 85 North just after Exit 33.

One person was killed.

