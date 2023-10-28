Hickory beats Statesville for first time since 2013 to capture conference title
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Red Tornadoes put an exclamation point on an undefeated season with a 30-14 win over Statesville to claim the Western Foothills 3A conference championship.
Hickory (10-0, 7-0) will look to host as a high seed in the playoffs next week, while Statesville (7-3, 6-1) will have to wait for the brackets to come out to determine where they play in the first round.
