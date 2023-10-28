First Alert: Record highs expected before 30-degree temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies are back in the forecast today with afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 80s again.

This Weekend : Near Record Highs, no chance for rain

Halloween: Cold front arrives. Much colder temps, small rain chance

Next Week: Below normal temps, Lows near freezing

We will be approaching the record high, but we will likely fall short. The record is 86 degrees, set in 1940. However, as the weekend continues more records could be in jeopardy.

Record-challenging warmth is expected to continue through the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will get a little warmer each day and records could fall on Sunday and Monday. A stout cold front will approach the region from the west on Monday, perhaps popping off a few mountain showers, but the rain chance looks lower over the Piedmont. Rain chances will be highest on Tuesday across the region.

Temperatures below 40 degrees (First Alert Weather)

Have a great Weekend!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

