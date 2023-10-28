Early morning fire destroys Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An abandoned home in northeast Charlotte was destroyed early Saturday morning after a fire broke out.

It happened around the 1100 block of Vickery Drive, according to Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire was controlled in around 11 minutes with the help of 30 firefighters, according to officials.

Though the home was seriously damaged, no injuries were reported.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 1100 block of Vickery Dr. 30 Charlotte firefighters controlled the incident in 11 minutes. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. The fire is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Mr5SiV2i8i — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 28, 2023

About $160,000 worth of damage was reported. WBTV is working to find out more about the cause of the fire.

