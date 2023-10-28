Early morning fire destroys Charlotte home
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An abandoned home in northeast Charlotte was destroyed early Saturday morning after a fire broke out.
It happened around the 1100 block of Vickery Drive, according to Charlotte Fire Department.
The fire was controlled in around 11 minutes with the help of 30 firefighters, according to officials.
Though the home was seriously damaged, no injuries were reported.
About $160,000 worth of damage was reported. WBTV is working to find out more about the cause of the fire.
