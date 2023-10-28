PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Catawba Co.

Kenny Walker was arrested without incident Saturday.
Kenny Walker was arrested without incident Saturday.(Source: Catawba County Detention Center)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A dispute may have led to a deadly stabbing Saturday afternoon in Catawba County, authorities said.

Deputies were called for the stabbing at a home on Daniel Street around 1 p.m., according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man dead from apparent stab wounds.

Deputies were soon directed to a neighboring home, where they found the suspect, Kenny Raymond Walker, and took him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they learned the stabbing may have stemmed from a dispute between Walker and the victim, whose name is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Walker has been charged with murder and is being held without bond pending a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Monday, deputies said.

