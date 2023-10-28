Deputies: Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Catawba Co.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A dispute may have led to a deadly stabbing Saturday afternoon in Catawba County, authorities said.

Deputies were called for the stabbing at a home on Daniel Street around 1 p.m., according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man dead from apparent stab wounds.

Deputies were soon directed to a neighboring home, where they found the suspect, Kenny Raymond Walker, and took him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they learned the stabbing may have stemmed from a dispute between Walker and the victim, whose name is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Walker has been charged with murder and is being held without bond pending a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Monday, deputies said.

