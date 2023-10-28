Clover beats Rock Hill 58-21, captures first region title since 2019

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Clover Blue Eagles put a stamp on their first region title in four years with a dominant 37-point win over the Rock Hill Bearcats to wrap up the regular season.

Clover (8-2, 5-0) will head to the SCHSL playoffs as a host team in the first round, while Rock Hill (6-4, 4-1) will likely be on the road as the No. 2 team from Region 3-5A.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.