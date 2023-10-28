A.L. Brown wins 9th-straight “Battle of the Bell” over Concord, 27-7
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The bell with stay green and white and remain in Kannapolis for at least one more year.
The A.L. Brown Wonders finished the season on a high note with a resounding 27-point win over Concord in the latest installment of the “Battle of the Bell” in Kannapolis.
The win gives the Wonders a 5-5 record to finish the season, and Concord finishes with the same record.
