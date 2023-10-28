A.L. Brown wins 9th-straight “Battle of the Bell” over Concord, 27-7

The bell with stay green and white and remain in Kannapolis for at least one more year.

The A.L. Brown Wonders finished the season on a high note with a resounding 27-point win over Concord in the latest installment of the “Battle of the Bell” in Kannapolis.

The win gives the Wonders a 5-5 record to finish the season, and Concord finishes with the same record.

