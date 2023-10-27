‘Special.’ Hornets dress up in Halloween costumes, visit hospitalized kids

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hornets players Amari Bailey, Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. visited patients at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.(Courtesy: Hornets Communications)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few Hornets players dressed in costumes and visited patients at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

The team’s traditional Halloween-themed drop-in featured Amari Bailey, Brandon Miller, and Nick Smith Jr. as superheroes!

Children were delighted to meet the three as many deal with difficult conditions.

“The visits with the Hornets are special,” said Morgan Hunt, nurse manager of pediatrics. “Kids in the hospital are never happy to be here. It’s sad when they aren’t around for the holidays.”

RELATED: ‘It’s amazing’: Panthers bring Halloween fun to children in hospital

Hunt also elaborated on the importance of the patients being able to experience the tradition.

“There’s not a lot to look forward to here,” Hunt said. “Having that glimpse of forgetting where they are in that moment is important for them.”

Naturally, the trio was joined by Hugo, and they went room-to-room to deliver gift bags to the children and their families.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

