Signs to be placed along Mecklenburg County greenways to boost safety

By Mary Calkins
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a beautiful stretch of weather keeping things dry and warm this fall, officials are making things safer for those using Mecklenburg County trails and greenways.

Starting Friday, the county Park and Recreation department will begin putting up new signs along the paths.

The signs are designed to help walkers better identify their location on the trails, which could be critical in getting police or medical help during an emergency. They will be posted on greenway mile-markers and on address signs at neighborhood exits.

The move comes after a series of frightening attacks on local greenways over the past year.

Police and Park and Rec. officials stepped up their presences on the trails, but with more than 70 miles of greenway, it is difficult to cover it all.

The signs will go up first along the Clark’s Creek Greenway in northeast Charlotte, and will be rolled out to other greenways over the next year, including ones still under construction.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

