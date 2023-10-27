Record-challenging heat on the way this weekend as forecast stays warm, dry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This unseasonably warm and dry pattern will continue to dominate the forecast for the weekend into early next week. By Halloween, temperatures will be significantly cooler after the passage of a cold front, making for some cold mornings and cool afternoons to kick off November.

• Today: Mostly sunny, warmer

• Weekend Outlook: Plenty of sunshine, warm

• Monday: Mostly sunny, warm.

We will wrap up this beautiful Friday with highs in the 80s. Tonight, will be another mostly clear and quiet night with lows in the 50s. The strong ridge of high pressure that’s been with us all week will continue to keep us dry and warming up through the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday along with some record-challenging heat; highs will top out in the low to mid-80s.

A major temperature change is on the way next week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Monday night into Tuesday a strong cold front will move through our area. Monday will be our last day in the 80s. On Tuesday there will be a slight chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny but cold with highs in the upper 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

