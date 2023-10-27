PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Record-challenging heat on the way this weekend as forecast stays warm, dry

On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will likely reach the mid-80s.
Mostly sunny skies are back in the forecast today with afternoon temperatures topping out near 80 degrees again.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This unseasonably warm and dry pattern will continue to dominate the forecast for the weekend into early next week.  By Halloween, temperatures will be significantly cooler after the passage of a cold front, making for some cold mornings and cool afternoons to kick off November.

•     Today: Mostly sunny, warmer

•     Weekend Outlook: Plenty of sunshine, warm

•     Monday: Mostly sunny, warm.

We will wrap up this beautiful Friday with highs in the 80s.  Tonight, will be another mostly clear and quiet night with lows in the 50s.  The strong ridge of high pressure that’s been with us all week will continue to keep us dry and warming up through the weekend.  Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday along with some record-challenging heat; highs will top out in the low to mid-80s.

A major temperature change is on the way next week.
A major temperature change is on the way next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Monday night into Tuesday a strong cold front will move through our area.  Monday will be our last day in the 80s.  On Tuesday there will be a slight chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s.  Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny but cold with highs in the upper 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
The sheriff's office has received a few calls based on the photo that is circulating on social...
Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.
Terry Lynn Horne is being held under $5000 bond.
Man, 52, charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he dropped his diaper in front of school bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are assisting after a driver crashed a stolen car in the...
Authorities: Suspect in custody after multi-state car chase ends in Charlotte

Latest News

WBTV News at Noon
Record-challenging heat this weekend
For Friday, temperatures will start in the 50s before warming up to about 80 degrees.
Record-challenging heat on the way this weekend as forecast stays warm, dry
Halloween cold front to bring big changes our way...
Near-record high temperatures arrive this weekend
Peak fall colors were seen last weekend at Black Mountain
Gorgeous fall foliage seen in Black Mountain