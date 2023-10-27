PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Juvenile taken into custody after possible armed person near school in Gaston County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was taken into custody, and a school went on lockdown in Gastonia after police responded to a call regarding a possible armed person near campus Friday morning, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

A communications spokesperson said the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on Carolina Avenue near Victory Christian Academy. Nobody was injured.

Officials explained a kid was seen with what was believed to be a weapon. Police located that juvenile but said they did not have a weapon on them.

“A young man who appeared to have a weapon was spotted walking up and down the road next to our playground,” Principal Kim Franklin wrote in a statement. “We immediately went into Lockdown mode according to our protocol and notified authorities. They responded quickly and had the suspect in custody within minutes without incident and were given the all-clear status.”

Authorities were looking for a possible weapon around nearby train tracks. The case remains an active investigation.

