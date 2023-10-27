PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One injured after south Charlotte hotel fire, CFD says

The fire happened in a room and was controlled by the sprinkler system.
One person was injured after a fire in south Charlotte Thursday night.
One person was injured after a fire in south Charlotte Thursday night.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured after a hotel fire in south Charlotte Thursday night.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. at Extended Stay America on Pineville-Matthews Road in a room, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

MEDIC said the person who was injured was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The fire was controlled by the sprinkler system and an investigation is underway.

No further information was released.

