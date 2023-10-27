One injured after south Charlotte hotel fire, CFD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured after a hotel fire in south Charlotte Thursday night.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. at Extended Stay America on Pineville-Matthews Road in a room, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

MEDIC said the person who was injured was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The fire was controlled by the sprinkler system and an investigation is underway.

No further information was released.

STRUCTURE FIRE: Charlotte Fire responded to a fire in a room at the 8400 block Pineville-Matthews Rd. The fire was controlled by the sprinkler system. The fire is under investigation. @MecklenburgEMS is in route to evaluate a patient. pic.twitter.com/4xrtuuKjqd — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 27, 2023

