One injured after south Charlotte hotel fire, CFD says
The fire happened in a room and was controlled by the sprinkler system.
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured after a hotel fire in south Charlotte Thursday night.
The fire happened around 9 p.m. at Extended Stay America on Pineville-Matthews Road in a room, the Charlotte Fire Department said.
MEDIC said the person who was injured was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
The fire was controlled by the sprinkler system and an investigation is underway.
No further information was released.
Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.
Watch continuous news coverage below:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.