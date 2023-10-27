People in Gold District concerned over proposed rail facility expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A proposed plan to expand a train facility in the Gold District of Charlotte… near South End… has some people on edge.

According to NCDOT, the proposal is part of a plan to bring passenger trains to Uptown Charlotte with a future Gateway Station.

Businesses currently sitting in the path reached out to WBTV over fears a rail facility could send them packing.

“The concern would be that the folks that are along this street South Graham that it would go against what they said originally, which is expanding beyond the original footprint of the project,” said Mike Conroy of C Harrison Conroy Company.

The current facility is about 20 acres and would expand to 37 acres, adding storage tracks, a retention pond, a train washing area, and other maintenance facilities.

“Something like that probably would add some extra traffic and noise, which I’m not too fond about,” said Willie Campbell, who lives near the proposed train facility.

According to documents obtained by the Gold District, 11 parcels are needed to expand the facility, property already owned by businesses in the area. Businesses and neighbors are fearful this would change the dynamics of the area.

“Adapt and survive, right?” Campbell said. “We don’t want to have to leave the neighborhood and start all over.”

According to the state: “NCDOT is early in the development phase of the Charlotte Passenger Rail Facility project, and no decisions have been made on what property, if any, would be needed for possible expansion. "

As NCDOT works on plans for the possible facility, people in the area want them to go back to the drawing board.

“Just take a look more at the area to see if it’s truly viable because I know we have a lot of people who live; there’s a lot of businesses as well,” said Campbell.

People in the Gold District plan to have more community rallies in the coming weeks.

Full statement from NCDOT:

Charlotte Passenger Rail Facility Statement

Oct. 27, 2023

Charlotte Gateway Station and the connected Charlotte Passenger Rail Facility are projects that have been conceptualized, designed and incrementally implemented in partnership with the city since the early 2000s. The purpose of these projects is to meet Charlotte’s vision to bring passenger rail service to Uptown. Together, these projects will accommodate customer growth, supporting the Queen City as an important destination for travelers in the region and servicing modern, efficient passenger train sets of the future.

NCDOT is early in the development phase of the Charlotte Passenger Rail Facility project and no decisions have been made on what property, if any, would be needed for possible expansion.

Transparency and collaboration with many stakeholders have been important parts of this process for over 20 years. In fact, over 80 public and stakeholder meetings were held in a two-year span when the project was first proposed and that transparent process has continued throughout the life of the project. That includes multiple public input meetings leading up to the time when the passenger rail maintenance facility was included as a standalone project in the state’s 10-year transportation plan (2011), and when NCDOT received federal approvals of an environmental assessment (2013), the Federal Railroad Administration’s Finding of No Significant Impact (2014) and in the near decade since then. Public input and stakeholder involvement will continue to be vital to any decision-making about this project. Moreover, NCDOT is committed to continuing our partnership with Charlotte to serve their plans for passenger rail service.

NCDOT is committed to following the state and federally required procedures to evaluate and develop practical measures to avoid and minimize impacts to people, the environment and businesses as we determine the best path forward.

