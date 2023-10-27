Oakboro police officer awarded Medal of Valor for saving lives, disarming shooter

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A K-9 officer with the Oakboro Police Department was awarded the Medal of Valor for saving the lives of two people and disarming a gunman last month.

Sgt. J.S. Eschert was bestowed with the honor after he responded to a shooting on Claymon Road on Sept. 4.

When he arrived, police said he heard gunfire and saw a man running toward him with a gunshot wound. A woman was in the front yard of the home, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sgt. J.S. Eschert was awarded the Medal of Valor for his actions during a September shooting. (Oakboro Police Department)

After discovering the victims, the department said a man, 52-year-old Conrado Arroyo Zarate, came around the back of the house carrying a rifle. Sgt. Eschert ordered him to drop the gun and took him into custody.

An inscription on the award commended the sergeant for going “above and beyond the call of duty with dedication and decisiveness to save multiple human lives.”

Oakboro Police said Officer S. Allen was also honored for his assistance with the situation.

Sgt. Eschert has been with the Oakboro Police Department for the past five years, and has a total of 15 years of law-enforcement experience. Officer Allen has been with the department for a year.

