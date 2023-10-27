PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Oakboro police officer awarded Medal of Valor for saving lives, disarming shooter

Sgt. J.S. Eschert was bestowed with the honor after he responded to a shooting on Sept. 4.
Sgt. J.S. Eschert was bestowed with the honor after he responded to a shooting on Sept. 4.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A K-9 officer with the Oakboro Police Department was awarded the Medal of Valor for saving the lives of two people and disarming a gunman last month.

Sgt. J.S. Eschert was bestowed with the honor after he responded to a shooting on Claymon Road on Sept. 4.

When he arrived, police said he heard gunfire and saw a man running toward him with a gunshot wound. A woman was in the front yard of the home, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sgt. J.S. Eschert was awarded the Medal of Valor for his actions during a September shooting.
Sgt. J.S. Eschert was awarded the Medal of Valor for his actions during a September shooting.(Oakboro Police Department)

After discovering the victims, the department said a man, 52-year-old Conrado Arroyo Zarate, came around the back of the house carrying a rifle. Sgt. Eschert ordered him to drop the gun and took him into custody.

An inscription on the award commended the sergeant for going “above and beyond the call of duty with dedication and decisiveness to save multiple human lives.”

Oakboro Police said Officer S. Allen was also honored for his assistance with the situation.

Sgt. Eschert has been with the Oakboro Police Department for the past five years, and has a total of 15 years of law-enforcement experience. Officer Allen has been with the department for a year.

Related: 2 injured in shooting at Stanly County home, suspect arrested

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
Former Mecklenburg Health employee Emmanuel Stanly says he tried warning department leaders...
Syphilis Tsunami: Fired health department employee warns of outbreak
The sheriff's office has received a few calls based on the photo that is circulating on social...
Tiger on the loose? Grainy photo sparks questions in Rowan Co.
Terry Lynn Horne is being held under $5000 bond.
Man, 52, charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he dropped his diaper in front of school bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are assisting after a driver crashed a stolen car in the...
Authorities: Suspect in custody after multi-state car chase ends in Charlotte

Latest News

Hornets players Amari Bailey, Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. visited patients at Novant...
‘Special.’ Hornets dress up in Halloween costumes, visit hospitalized kids
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Police: Juvenile taken into custody after armed person near school call in Gaston County
WBTV News at Noon
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe
WBTV News at Noon
Deputies: Parents charged after toddler overdoses in Stanly Co.
Just Hopkins, left, and Shiann Hartsell, right, were taken into custody on Wednesday.
Deputies: Parents charged after toddler overdoses in Stanly Co.