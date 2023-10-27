No injuries reported after car pinned under tractor-trailer on north Charlotte interstate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nobody was hurt in a scary crash that left a car wedged underneath a tractor-trailer in north Charlotte overnight.

The wreck happened on I-77 South near I-85 around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Video showed the car, appearing to be a Dodge Charger, stuck under the truck.

NCDOT cameras showed traffic backed up for miles due to the incident, although it has since cleared.

Medic confirmed that nobody was hurt. It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.