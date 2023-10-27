PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
No injuries reported after car pinned under tractor-trailer on north Charlotte interstate

The wreck happened on I-77 South near I-85 around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
A crash on I-77 in Charlotte left a car wedged underneath a tractor-trailer on Friday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nobody was hurt in a scary crash that left a car wedged underneath a tractor-trailer in north Charlotte overnight.

The wreck happened on I-77 South near I-85 around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Video showed the car, appearing to be a Dodge Charger, stuck under the truck.

NCDOT cameras showed traffic backed up for miles due to the incident, although it has since cleared.

Medic confirmed that nobody was hurt. It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

