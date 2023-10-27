PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
New affordable apartment complex to open in northeast Charlotte

The Sugaree Place Apartments will feature more than 50 affordable units.
One of the city’s partnering organizations, DreamKey Partners, is helping open the Sugaree Place Apartments.
By Faith Alford
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - City and county leaders are continuing to address an affordable housing shortage in the area, and as part of those efforts, will celebrate the opening of a new apartment complex on Friday.

One of the city’s partnering organizations, DreamKey Partners, is helping open the Sugaree Place Apartments, which features more than 50 affordable units along Sugar Creek Road in the Hidden Valley neighborhood.

A total of 51 apartments are available for people earning between 30-80 percent of the median income level. For a family of four, that is between about $30,000 a year to just under $80,000.

The city gave DreamKey nearly $2 million of housing trust fund money for the project, while Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church donated the land.

The church providing the land is something Charlotte has seen more of lately as religious groups have also joined the fight to create safe and affordable housing.

The Sugaree Place complex includes a playground, picnic shelter, gym, computer room and more. On the side of the building is a gorgeous, vibrant mural celebrating Black history. Local artist Georgie Nakima put it together.

In addition to on-site amenities, the new five-story building is also close to transit, making it easier for people to get to work or other places without having to drive.

Related: Carter Work Project and country music stars build 27 homes in west Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

