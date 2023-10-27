PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Monarch Market’ bringing a wealth of culinary options to Uptown

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers got an exclusive look behind the scenes as they prepare to open to the public next week.
Crescent Communities brings together food and beverage vendors representing cuisine from around the world.
By Jordan Sawyers
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re in the mood for sushi, a hamburger or curry, the new culinary collective “Monarch Market” in uptown Charlotte is the place to be.

Crescent Communities brings together food and beverage vendors representing cuisine from around the world to fill the 18,000-square-foot food space.

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers got an exclusive look behind the scenes as they prepare to open to the public next week.

You may also like: Tis’ the season: Getting a preview of the Southern Christmas Show

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.